K Michelle Responds To Beyonce Fans Who Think She's Jealous Of Singer's Foray Into Country

While sports fans were watching the biggest football game of the year, music fans got the caliber of announcement they were dreaming of. During the second half of last night's game Beyonce shared the announcement that fans have been begging for. In a trailer she announced her highly-anticipated follow-up to her critically acclaimed RENAISSANCE. The album is called ACT II and sees Bey taking her distinctive swagger in an entirely new sonic direction that has some fans surprised.

She shared two new singles "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD' EM" both of which have a distinct country flavor. Once the initial shock of the announcement wore off fans started to process how they actually felt about the shift. While there were some skeptics in large part the Bey Hive seems to be eating the new tracks up. But her shift into country music made some fans consider other artists who have taken a similar path. One of which is K Michelle who first announced last year that she was moving away from rap and R&B and into country. After a fan online asked how she was doing in the wake of Bey's announcement, she shared her thoughts.

K Michelle Talks Beyonce Announcement

In her response, K Michelle shut down any rumors of hard feelings. "Why would anyone need to check on me. I’m one of the greatest African American country singers of all times with no album even out. Yall been mentioning me ALL night. I’m just happy to be spoke about in my genre. I love Bey and will be supporting her like i always do" her response read.

One person who has been more critical of Bey's new era is Azealia Banks. The rapper slammed Queen B shortly after she announced her shift into country music on an Instagram story post. What do you think of K. Michelle's response to Beyonce's embrace of country music? Are you excited about the new direction she's going in for ACT II? Let us know in the comment section below.

