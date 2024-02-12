Beyonce Taps Hit-Boy For New Country Songs: See Full Production Credits

Beyonce's country era is officially here, and ahead of Act II's release on March 29, she surprise-dropped two new singles for the album. These are "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," and folks are loving the songwriting, vocal performance, and instrumental aesthetics behind them. As expected, they both had a lot of hands working on them, and we now have the full list of production credits. On both songs, the Houston icon produced, composed, wrote lyrics, was the associated performer, provided vocals, and was also the main vocal producer. Mariel Gomerez was the A&R director for both, and Matheuz Braz was the assistant engineer.

Raphael Saadiq, a frequent collaborator in the Beyoncé universe, composed and wrote lyrics for both cuts. Stuart White also provided production on both and was a recording and mixing engineer for them, whereas Andrea Roberts engineered them and Colin Leonard was the mastering engineer. That's all the overlap; now, let's move into "16 CARRIAGES" specifically. Its producers include Dave Hamelin and Ink, with Hamelin and Atia Boggs also composing and writing lyrics. Saadiq was also an additional producer here, Hamelin and Ink provided guitar, Hamelin and Gavin Williams played the organ, and Hamelin played the piano.

Read More: Beyonce Wax Figure Looks More Like Other Celebs, Social Media Says

Beyonce's "16 CARRIAGES" & "TEXAS HOLD 'EM": Stream

Furthermore, Dave Hamelin was also a recording engineer, Justin Schipper and Robert Randolph played steel guitar, Hamelin also took over synth duties, and Ryan Svendsen played the trumpet. Now onto Beyonce's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM": for this one, acclaimed beatsmith Hit-Boy provided additional production along with Mariel Gomerez, and also did some synthesizer work. Its producers are Killah B (who also did drums) and nathan ferraro (who also played bass and piano, plus has lyric and composition credits). Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland (who also played piano), and Megan Bülow helped compose and write lyrics for this track.

Rhiannon Giddens played banjo and viola, and Raphael Saadiq (who also was co-producer and played drums, organ, and piano) and Khirye Tyler (who also played piano) take over bass duties. Meanwhile, "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" also has a couple more recording engineers. These are Alex Nibley and Hotae Alexander Jang. Check out fan reactions to this new era here, and let us know what you thought of these two new songs in the comments section below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Beyonce.

Read More: Beyonce’s Father Attributes Absence Of Grammy Album Of The Year Victory To Her Record Label

[via]