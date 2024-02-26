Beyonce Hits No. 1 Spot On Billboard With "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Beyoncé's two new country songs continue to make history, as "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" just hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 2. Moreover, this marks her ninth solo No. 1 song after a No. 2 debut last week, and makes her the first Black woman to top the Hot 100 with a country song. Along with the other track "16 CARRIAGES," Queen Bey definitely reflected a big shift, and broke various records when it came to country chart placements. Not only that, but this is all building up massive hype for her new album, her ACT II phase dropping March 29 of this year.

Furthermore, Beyonce garnered 29 million streams for "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" this week, and radio airplay reportedly went up 233% according to Billboard. In addition to her nine solo No. 1s, she also has four chart-toppers as a member of Destiny's Child, and she's had number one hits for over 24 years. The Houston native also topped the Spotify global charts for the first time with this record. As far as other players on the Billboard top 10 this week, these include Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" and Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti's "CARNIVAL."

Read More: Beyonce Called Out For Allegedly Taking Publishing Rights From Songwriters By Tiffany Red

Beyonce Nabs Another Number One Hit With "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Sadly, this accolade comes amid a time of mourning. Tina Knowles recently revealed that her brother and Beyonce's uncle, Rowland Martin Buyince, passed away at 77. "My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend," she wrote on Instagram as a tribute. "I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man, He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks . He was a great story teller, He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana. Two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP."

Meanwhile, even Dolly Parton gave the RENAISSANCE artist her flowers for the success of "TEXAS HOLD 'EM." What do you think of the track, and do you think it will stick around as a 2024 smash hit? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Beyonce.

Read More: 7 Times Beyoncé Put Her Texas, Country Roots Into Her Music

[via]