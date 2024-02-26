Beyonce's Uncle Dies At 77, Tina Knowles Confirms

Tina Knowles has confirmed that her brother, who is also Beyonce’s uncle, Rowland Martin Buyince, has passed away. She reflected on his death in a lengthy tribute on Instagram, on Sunday night. He was 77.

“My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much!" she captioned the post. "He was a career Airforce man. He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks, He was a great story teller, He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland, He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch. Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP.”

The loss of her uncle comes as Beyonce prepares for the release of her next album, Act II. To promote the project, she dropped two singles which see her branch out into country music, earlier this month. Tina Knowles explained that her family has always been involved in "Cowboy Culture" on Instagram afterward. "We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas. We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only. In Texas there is a huge black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning. When people ask why is Beyonce wearing cowboy hats? It's really funny, I actually laugh because it's been there since she was a kid, we went to rodeos every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion. Solange did a whole brilliant Album and Project based on Black Cowboy Culture. It definitely was a part of our culture growing up," Knowles wrote on Instagram.

Beyonce also recently teamed up with her mother for the hair care line, CÉCRED. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tina Knowles and Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

