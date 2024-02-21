Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Top The Country Charts Thanks To "Texas Hold 'Em"

Beyonce is one of the biggest stars in the music world. Overall, one could make the argument that she is the biggest popstar of all time. At this point, she has made a foray into various different genres. All of these efforts have proven to be massively successful, and she is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. At least not anytime soon. For instance, she recently came through with a pair of tracks called "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Both of these releases are country songs, and it is clear that this will be the direction of Bey's new album.

Although not everyone is sold on this new venture into country, it appears as though there are plenty of fans who are excited by this. Throughout the past week or so, both songs have topped Spotify and Apple Music charts. According to the new Billboard chart updates, Bey has just hit a massive and historic new milestone. She is now the first black woman to top the country music songs chart. "Texas Hold 'Em" is the song that did it, as "16 Carriages" found itself in 9th. In fact, "Texas Hold 'Em" is the second biggest song in the world, slotting in behind Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me."

Beyonce Hits A New Milestone

The country music establishment has not been extremely receptive to Beyonce's recent efforts. Some artists have told her to go back to pop, while others have been a bit more coded in their language. Ultimately, it seems like some of these artists feel threatened. Beyonce is the biggest artist in the world and when she drops her country album, it will become the largest country release of the entire year. Hopefully, we get to hear more new music from Beyonce, very soon.

