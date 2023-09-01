Woman Who Murdered Beyonce’s Cousin Found Guilty

Earlier this week, Sasha Skare, who fatally shot Beyonce’s cousin Martell DeRouen, began her trial. She had quite a bit of evidence working against her, including security footage, witness testimonies, and more. With that being said, after around two hours of deliberation, the jury found her guilty of murder. The verdict was read aloud in court today, and she didn’t appear to have much of a reaction at all.

DeRouen was a 34-year-old up-and-coming rapper who performed under the name Kardone. Back in 2021, Skare reportedly got into a verbal altercation with him at his apartment, leading him to tell her to leave. She was then captured by neighbors’ Ring cameras walking through the halls of the building holding a gun, and according to reports, fired a single shot through the door. Neighbors claim they heard banging on the door, as well as the gunshot. The woman who lived across the hall from DeRouen also says she saw Skare pounding on his door just before his murder.

Sasha Skare Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison

During the trial, audio from a 911 call made by Skare also showcased her claiming to be DeRouen’s wife, Joia. She told dispatchers that she was locked out of the apartment and had been injured. Joia, however, says that it wasn’t her that made the call. “She pronounced the last name wrong,” she explained in court. “My name starts with a J and not a G. He was not 28, he was 34. Not correct at all.”

Ahead of Skare’s trial, she also turned down a plea deal for a 20-year prison sentence. Now, she’s been sentenced to 55 years behind bars. After Skare’s guilty verdict was announced, DeRouen’s sister Kami shared her victim impact statement. “The pain and agony you brought upon my family is unbearable,” she explained. “Fix your sheets, if you have any, because you’ve made your bed and now it’s time for you to lay in it.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more news and updates.

