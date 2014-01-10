uncle
- MusicBeyonce's Uncle Dies At 77, Tina Knowles ConfirmsTina Knowles says that her brother has passed away.By Cole Blake
- SportsBoosie Badazz Discusses Bond With Flau'jae JohnsonThe rapper has been a major figure in the basketball star's life.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureXXXTentacion's Uncle Recounts Day Of Rapper's MurderXXXTentacion's uncle detailed the day of the rapper's death on the stand in court, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTrey Songz Mourns His Uncle's Sudden DeathTrey Songz reveals his uncle passed away last week with a heartbreaking post on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDenzel Curry & Smino Realize They Are CousinsDenzel Curry and Smino have come to the realization that they share an uncle, making them unexpected cousins. By Mitch Findlay
- GramDrake Gets An Unexpected Christmas Gift From His UncleDrake's uncle framed the artist's first-ever royalty check, which was for $300 in 2007, and gave it to him for Christmas.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Stresses Social Distancing As COVID-19 Impacts His FamilyMeek Mill urged his followers to practice social distancing and stay home, suggesting his uncle may be in critical condition with coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Uncle, Roger Mayweather, Dead At 58R.I.P to the boxing legend. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTakeoff Praises His Uncle Quavo: "I LOVE YOU 4L & AFTER"Takeoff salutes his uncle, mentor, and friend. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicUncle Fat Joe Is In Awe Of Remy Ma & Papoose's Golden Child"Her smile is priceless."By Chantilly Post
- MusicYung Joc Hit By Tragedy, Buries Grandmother & Uncle Within A Week's TimeOur deepest condolences go out to Yung Joc and his family.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion's Mother Reveals Name Of His Unborn ChildThe baby shower for XXXTentacion's unborn child went down as planned.By Devin Ch
- MusicTaylor Bennett & His Partner Are Expecting Their 1st Child, A Baby BoyBabies making babies.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment50 Cent's Oldest Son Goes On Facetime With His "Uncle" Floyd MayweatherThis is getting messy.By Aron A.
- NewsWiz Khalifa's Uncle Killed In Pittsburgh [Update: Suspect Surrenders]Wiz Khalifa's uncle, Imani Porter, received a fatal shot to the head yesterday.By Rose Lilah