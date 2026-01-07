Papoose Appears To Take Shots At 50 Cent In New Song Preview

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to beefing with his peers, and it looks like he doesn't plan on changing his habits in the new year. Last week, the mogul took to Instagram to share an AI-generated video of Papoose and Claressa Shields' faces on the bodies of Jesse Amos and Emma Mae, characters from the film Black Sister's Revenge.

It appeared to be a reference to an incident that happened back in October. At the time, internet comedian Gerald Huston trolled Shields in public by pretending to think she was Serena Williams. Allegedly, Papoose smacked Huston with a book in response, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the disrespect.

"Now you see, that's assault!" Fif captioned the post. "You can't just go around putting your hands on PEOPLE. LOL Happy New Year!" In response, Pap posted an AI-generated video of 50 Cent throwing it back in hoop earrings, a bra, and shorts.

Why Are Papoose & 50 Cent Beefing?

The AI trolling went on a bit longer before Fif posted a clip of Papoose's ex, Remy Ma, reflecting on their relationship. "[My] ex might be the least income-making person that I've ever been with. Ever," she said in the clip. He clowned him for this in his caption, and as a result, Shields jumped in.

"These rappers don't get they a** beat enough that's the problem," she declared. The pro boxer then proceeded to remind him that he once invited her to help out with his nonprofit, prompting him to admit that he's actually a fan.