Papoose Appears To Take Shots At 50 Cent In New Song Preview

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Papoose 50 Cent New Song Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Papoose attends the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records )
50 Cent and Papoose have exchanged various AI-generated jabs in recent days, and Claressa Shields has even been dragged into the feud.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to beefing with his peers, and it looks like he doesn't plan on changing his habits in the new year. Last week, the mogul took to Instagram to share an AI-generated video of Papoose and Claressa Shields' faces on the bodies of Jesse Amos and Emma Mae, characters from the film Black Sister's Revenge.

It appeared to be a reference to an incident that happened back in October. At the time, internet comedian Gerald Huston trolled Shields in public by pretending to think she was Serena Williams. Allegedly, Papoose smacked Huston with a book in response, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the disrespect.

"Now you see, that's assault!" Fif captioned the post. "You can't just go around putting your hands on PEOPLE. LOL Happy New Year!" In response, Pap posted an AI-generated video of 50 Cent throwing it back in hoop earrings, a bra, and shorts.

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

Why Are Papoose & 50 Cent Beefing?

The AI trolling went on a bit longer before Fif posted a clip of Papoose's ex, Remy Ma, reflecting on their relationship. "[My] ex might be the least income-making person that I've ever been with. Ever," she said in the clip. He clowned him for this in his caption, and as a result, Shields jumped in.

"These rappers don't get they a** beat enough that's the problem," she declared. The pro boxer then proceeded to remind him that he once invited her to help out with his nonprofit, prompting him to admit that he's actually a fan.

Now, Papoose has made his next move. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to preview a new song, which contains a few bars that seem to be directed at his foe. "Best ever… the untouchable 'PAPOOSE'. If you feel something kill something! 😎," he captioned the clip. For now, it remains unclear when the finished product is set to drop. Fif has yet to address the snippet.

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
50 Cent Papoose Troll AI Videos Claressa Shields Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent & Papoose Go Troll For Troll With AI Videos Involving Claressa Shields
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Music 50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage
Comments 0