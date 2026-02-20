Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Klay Thompson Breakup Rumors

Last summer, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson made their romance Instagram official. They seem to have been going strong ever since, but recently, some social media users began to suspect trouble in paradise. During a recent livestream, the femcee shut down rumors that the two of them split up, as seen in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. Moreover, she showed off what she calls her "Klay weight," attributing it to their happy relationship.

The breakup rumors first started to swirl earlier this week, when fans noticed that Meg and Thompson didn't follow each other on Instagram. It's unclear whether or not they recently unfollowed each other, or if they simply never followed each other in the first place.

After all, the two lovebirds appeared to be on good terms as recently as a few days ago, when Meg posted a photo dump from their latest tropical getaway.

Klay Thompson Buys Megan Thee Stallion A Bentley

The trip was in honor of the "Hiss" performer's 31st birthday and was full of extravagant gifts. In her photo dump, for example, she can be seen posing alongside a baby blue Bentley with a big bow on the hood. Reportedly, the vehicle is worth approximately $275K.

"Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹 ," she captioned her post. "A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓️." During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Meg also opened up about their relationship with Thompson, revealing that she thinks her own mental health journey led her to him.

"I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself. Maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right," she said at the time. "This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable. I'm comfy, babe!"