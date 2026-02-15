Megan Thee Stallion Says Mental Health Journey Led Her To Klay Thompson

The Internet sadly won't leave Megan Thee Stallion alone, as folks continue to peddle unfounded conspiracy theories about her and the Tory Lanez case. But amid her many other reasons for gratitude, her relationship with Klay Thompson and the deep love she feels is fueling her perseverance. Not only that, but the Houston femcee recently reflected on how her personal mental health journey opened her up to this love.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she said she didn't see the relationship coming, and that working on herself made love land at the right time. "Well, I don't never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to," Megan expressed. "I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest... I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life. And I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me. I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself. Maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right."

"This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable," she added. "I'm comfy, babe!" Thee Stallion also reportedly spoke on not chasing love and instead welcoming it when it arrives.

When Did Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Start Dating?

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere in this PEOPLE interview, Megan Thee Stallion teased new music, saying that "Act 3" is on the way and that she wants to champion "discipline" in 2026. We will see how this release tease pans out.

Today is also her birthday, so many congratulations are in order. We're sure Megan and Klay will celebrate today, and we'll see if they share anything on social media.