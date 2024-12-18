Megan Thee Stallion Teases Act Three For Her Self-Titled Album

Megan is not slowing down.

It looks like the Hotties are in for another exhilarating 12-month stretch next year. According to Uproxx, Megan Thee Stallion has come by with another major announcement in the waning moments of 2024. It all started because a fan account on X by the name of "Stallion Access" posted a really neat graphic. You can check it out below, but it includes everything she accomplished (and it's a long list). From her various brand deals to her tour and every event she's been a part of, it's got it all. Megan came across it and replied with an exciting piece of news. "Real Hot Girl S***💪🏾🏆ACT 3 2025 … be ready hotties🍽️"

This is a callback to her 2024 album MEGAN, her first independent project of her career. It got some very favorable reviews from fans and critics, sold pretty well, and got an ACT II because of that success. The latter hit in late October and went on to feature 13 more tracks. It's sort of like a deluxe, which begs the question: "What will ACT III be like?" We can only assume that it's going to be very similar to its predecessor, but we will just have to wait and see.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Continuing Her Self-Titled Era In 2025

However, given that ACT II is kind of another album with 31 songs, we could be in for a separate tape altogether. As it stands, we only know that it's going to most likely be out in 2025. It seems right now Megan Thee Stallion is content with just giving fans something to look forward to heading into next year. Hopefully, there will be some more bangers to come because MEGAN and its sequel was chockful of them.