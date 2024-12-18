Megan Thee Stallion Files Restraining Order Request Against Tory Lanez

Megan cited "psychological warfare."

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are always going to be linked. Much to their chagrin. Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in the foot, and is currently serving ten years in prison. Megan has been able to have a successful career, despite harassment online. It seems as though the two artists are still beefing, however, and it has led to a request for a restraining order. Megan Thee Stallion has decided to file a request against Tory Lanez.

TMZ broke the news on Tuesday. Megan Thee Stallion cited months of harassment from both Lanez and his supporters as the primary reason. One of the supporters mentioned in Megan's court documents was a woman named Elizabeth Milagro Cooper. The "WAP" rapper claims that prison logs show there to be a "conspiratorial relationship" between Tory Lanez and Cooper. She went as far as to posit that there have been payments made to Cooper. These payments, allegedly made through Tory Lanez's dad, ensure that Cooper continues harassing her online.

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Lanez Is Still Defaming Her

Megan Thee Stallion described this tactic as "psychological warfare." She claims said harassment has caused her to fall into depression, and grow estranged from friends and family. This is not the first time Megan has detailed her struggles with depression. The rapper told Women's Health that she struggled with her emotions while in the midst of her flourishing career. "Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time," she admitted. "Because I didn’t want to [perform], but I also didn’t want to upset my fans." It's also worth noting that Megan Thee Stallion sued Elizabeth Milagro Cooper just a few months ago.

Megan sued Cooper on the grounds that she regularly posts lies about her. She accused the content creator of being a mouthpiece for Tory Lanez as far back as October. The most egregious material that Cooper posted about Megan Thee Stallion was a fake video of the rapper engaging in sexual acts. The rapper claimed the video caused her "severe emotional distress." She also accused Cooper of causing damage to her reputation as an artist.

