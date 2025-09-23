Megan Thee Stallion's legal team is demanding that DJ Akademiks reveal how he learned about the results of DNA testing on the gun that Tory Lanez allegedly used to shoot Megan during his 2022 trial. Akademiks posted that the rapper's DNA was not found on the gun at the same time Milagro Gramz uploaded a similar statement. In actuality, the results were inconclusive. Megan's request is related to her defamation lawsuit against Gramz. She is not suing DJ Akademiks.

At the time of Gramz and Akademiks' posts, the DNA results were still under a court-ordered seal. In turn, Megan is accusing someone on Lanez's side of leaking the information. “Circulating these erroneous posts was not merely premature publication: both Cooper and Allen disseminated false characterizations of evidence months before the trial even began,” Megan’s lawyers wrote in a court filing on Tuesday, September 16, obtained by Billboard. “Ms. Pete seeks discovery to prove that Peterson or his surrogates leaked that information — and perhaps even suggested the language of the tweet — to Cooper and Allen.”

Further explaining their request for a court order to force Akademiks to reveal his source, Megan's lawyers wrote: “Identifying this source is essential to proving the coordination between Cooper and Peterson and exposing Cooper’s intent for perpetuating false and demeaning claims against Ms. Pete."

Milagro Gramz & Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Megan Thee Stallion originally filed her defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz in 2024, alleging that she knowingly spread numerous falsehoods about her and Tory Lanez's shooting case. Gramz has denied the allegations.