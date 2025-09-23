Megan Thee Stallion Demands DJ Akademiks Reveal The Source Of His Tory Lanez DNA Leak

BY Cole Blake 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion has dragged DJ Akademiks into her ongoing defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team is demanding that DJ Akademiks reveal how he learned about the results of DNA testing on the gun that Tory Lanez allegedly used to shoot Megan during his 2022 trial. Akademiks posted that the rapper's DNA was not found on the gun at the same time Milagro Gramz uploaded a similar statement. In actuality, the results were inconclusive. Megan's request is related to her defamation lawsuit against Gramz. She is not suing DJ Akademiks.

At the time of Gramz and Akademiks' posts, the DNA results were still under a court-ordered seal. In turn, Megan is accusing someone on Lanez's side of leaking the information. “Circulating these erroneous posts was not merely premature publication: both Cooper and Allen disseminated false characterizations of evidence months before the trial even began,” Megan’s lawyers wrote in a court filing on Tuesday, September 16, obtained by Billboard. “Ms. Pete seeks discovery to prove that Peterson or his surrogates leaked that information — and perhaps even suggested the language of the tweet — to Cooper and Allen.”

Further explaining their request for a court order to force Akademiks to reveal his source, Megan's lawyers wrote: “Identifying this source is essential to proving the coordination between Cooper and Peterson and exposing Cooper’s intent for perpetuating false and demeaning claims against Ms. Pete."

Read More: Adin Ross Takes Legal Action Over Megan Thee Stallion's Mariachi Band Subpoena Attempt

Milagro Gramz & Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Megan Thee Stallion originally filed her defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz in 2024, alleging that she knowingly spread numerous falsehoods about her and Tory Lanez's shooting case. Gramz has denied the allegations.

When announcing the lawsuit, last year, Megan wrote in a statement: “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying, and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life. I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

Read More: DJ Akademiks Boldly Accuses Iggy Azalea Of Paying Tory Lanez's Legal Fees

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Milagro Gramz Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Over Her Tory Lanez Coverage 1424
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Back Down In Defamation Lawsuit Despite Milagro Gramz's Dismissal Attempt 1482
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Milagro Gramz Wants Megan Thee Stallion's "Dubious" Lawsuit Dismissed 1095
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz Gets An Official Trial Date 924
Comments 1