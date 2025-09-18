Adin Ross Takes Legal Action Over Megan Thee Stallion's Mariachi Band Subpoena Attempt

The drama stems from Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz and her coverage of Tory Lanez's trial.

Adin Ross is taking legal action against Megan Thee Stallion over her alleged attempt to serve him a subpoena by having a mariachi come to his house. In court documents obtained by AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, Ross suggests the move was a direct attempt to humiliate him.

Ross originally detailed the alleged incident while on a live stream with DJ Akademiks, earlier this month. “They call a mariachi [band] to my house. A Mexican band, to perform outside my house to make want to come outside so they could serve me the paper,” Adin Ross said at the time. “My lawyer is like, ‘Adin, just tell them to contact me.’ So me and my lawyer are hopping on a call tomorrow to figure out when I’m going to do the deposition, and I’m going to ask if I can stream it.”

Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Lawsuit

The subpoena stems from Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz’s ongoing legal battle. In the new filing, Ross calls for a judge to dismiss the subpoena or issue a protective order. “The complaint doesn’t mention Ross at all,” the filing states. “Without any legal or factual tie, requests like this are just harassment.”

The reason for Megan trying to serve Ross legal papers remains unclear. Her case against Gramz accuses the blogger of alleged defamation and harassment, as well as the distribution of manipulated explicit content. Megan claims Gramz spread misinformation about Tory Lanez's criminal case, in which he was eventually found guilty of shooting her in the foot.

Ross previously weighed in on the case by criticizing Megan Thee Stallion. “Free motherf—ing Tory Lanez. And I will always stay with this statement — I don’t give a f—k where I’m at in life. Free Tory Lanez,” Ross said during a stream in January, as caught by Billboard. “[Megan] got caught lying. She got caught lying in 4K. She said they weren’t having sex, then said they f—d a few times. She’s never even shown her foot.”

