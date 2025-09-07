Adin Ross Claims That Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Used A Mariachi Band To Subpoena Him

In a recent Kick stream with DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross said that Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation's lawyers attempted to serve him a deposition by sending a mariachi band to his home and trying to get him to come outside. The streamer said that he initially dismissed the encounter as a viewer prank. However, security later told him about who actually made the call.

Ross followed up the claim by showing a brief clip of the security camera footage. Ross said the deposition stems from the aftermath of the Tory Lanez case. Akademiks also received a subpoena and clarified on stream that neither he nor Ross is being sued. Ross mentioned that he is going to attempt to stream his deposition on Kick, if possible.

There has not been any documentation of such a thing taking place, beyond Ross' claim on the stream. As such, some fans have speculated about the truth of the matter. Obviously, mariachi band is a highly unconventional way to serve someone with legal papers. Others in Akademiks TV's replies are on Ross' side, saying that Roc Nation has "nothing" and that Megan's career will be "over."

Adin Ross Tory Lanez Trial

Adin Ross is a very vocal Tory Lanez supporter, adamant in his belief that the Canadian rapper is innocent. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Because of his criminal conviction, he may also face deportation back north of the border when his sentence concludes.