Adin Ross Claims That Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Used A Mariachi Band To Subpoena Him

BY Devin Morton 1.6K Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: Adin Ross walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Adin Ross claimed in a recent stream with DJ Akademiks that Megan Thee Stallion's legal team attempted to subpoena him via a mariachi band.

In a recent Kick stream with DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross said that Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation's lawyers attempted to serve him a deposition by sending a mariachi band to his home and trying to get him to come outside. The streamer said that he initially dismissed the encounter as a viewer prank. However, security later told him about who actually made the call.

Ross followed up the claim by showing a brief clip of the security camera footage. Ross said the deposition stems from the aftermath of the Tory Lanez case. Akademiks also received a subpoena and clarified on stream that neither he nor Ross is being sued. Ross mentioned that he is going to attempt to stream his deposition on Kick, if possible.

There has not been any documentation of such a thing taking place, beyond Ross' claim on the stream. As such, some fans have speculated about the truth of the matter. Obviously, mariachi band is a highly unconventional way to serve someone with legal papers. Others in Akademiks TV's replies are on Ross' side, saying that Roc Nation has "nothing" and that Megan's career will be "over."

Read More: Jess Hilarious Goes Off On Adin Ross For Slamming "The Breakfast Club" Bringing Up N3on's Checkered Past

Adin Ross Tory Lanez Trial

Adin Ross is a very vocal Tory Lanez supporter, adamant in his belief that the Canadian rapper is innocent. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Because of his criminal conviction, he may also face deportation back north of the border when his sentence concludes.

In January, he reiterated that belief, telling Megan to "show the injury" after she "got caught lying in 4K." It should come as no surprise that Ross and Akademiks were both served papers as Megan's lawyers look to resolve the case against fellow content creator Milagro Cooper. Akademiks has already provided his deposition, deeming Meg a "liar."

