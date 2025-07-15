Adin Ross felt that Jess Hilarious and The Breakfast Club were taking things too far in their interview with his friend and streaming contemporary, N3on. In a clip caught by Akademiks TV, Loren LoRosa stopped the conversation to read a venomous pinned comment left in the live chat by Ross. It read, "N3on, I promise you they trying to belittle you and disrespect you. You sh*tting on all of them, they weird as f*ck. F*ck them."

Adin then doubled down on the critique adding in all caps, "I STAND ON THAT. YALL BELITTLING A VERY SUCCESSFUL YOUNG MAN. F*CK YOU B*TCH." That was left for Jess Hilarious who clapped back immediately after LoRosa read aloud the previous comment.

"This is not Adin Ross' interview so f*ck him, too," Jess retorted. N3on then jumped in to try and diffuse the tension in a half-joking manner. "Woah woah wait we're all friends... I think we should all come together and spread happiness," he said.

But Jess wasn't going for any of that. "F*ck all that kumbaya sh*t. F*ck Adin," she doubled down. N3on defended his "guy" Ross, but again, Jess wasn't tolerating the disrespect. "I don't give a f*ck," she clapped back while also bringing up one of N3on's past controversies regarding Harriet Tubman.

Read More: Best Rap Albums And Songs Of June 2025

Adin Ross Wireless Festival

Charlamagne Tha God piled on as well, talking about how racist his fan base is towards people of color in general, but also during the interview. N3on defended himself and the chat's critiques of The Breakfast Club by saying this is just how the internet is and that its "not a representation of [him]," essentially.

But Jess and Charlamagne in particular continued to grill the streamer on his past. For N3on, though, he stood firm on the fact that he's trying to change and become a better person. Moreover, if people don't want to believe that, then "its f*ck you," according to him.

While Ross is known to be in some tense situations just like N3on, the former was having a grand ol' time last week at the Wireless Festival. Drake flew him and a few other streamers out to come watch him perform as a triple-headlining act. It was big deal and one that saw The Boy bring out tons of guests that coincided with the themes and energy he wanted to bring to the stage.