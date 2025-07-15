Jess Hilarious Goes Off On Adin Ross For Slamming "The Breakfast Club" Bringing Up N3on's Checkered Past

BY Zachary Horvath 1010 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
adin ross
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Jess Hilarious speaks onstage during the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network) LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Adin Ross attends day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Adin Ross wasn't going for what he saw as disrespect towards his streaming friend N3on, but Jess Hilarious wasn't backing down either.

Adin Ross felt that Jess Hilarious and The Breakfast Club were taking things too far in their interview with his friend and streaming contemporary, N3on. In a clip caught by Akademiks TV, Loren LoRosa stopped the conversation to read a venomous pinned comment left in the live chat by Ross. It read, "N3on, I promise you they trying to belittle you and disrespect you. You sh*tting on all of them, they weird as f*ck. F*ck them."

Adin then doubled down on the critique adding in all caps, "I STAND ON THAT. YALL BELITTLING A VERY SUCCESSFUL YOUNG MAN. F*CK YOU B*TCH." That was left for Jess Hilarious who clapped back immediately after LoRosa read aloud the previous comment.

"This is not Adin Ross' interview so f*ck him, too," Jess retorted. N3on then jumped in to try and diffuse the tension in a half-joking manner. "Woah woah wait we're all friends... I think we should all come together and spread happiness," he said.

But Jess wasn't going for any of that. "F*ck all that kumbaya sh*t. F*ck Adin," she doubled down. N3on defended his "guy" Ross, but again, Jess wasn't tolerating the disrespect. "I don't give a f*ck," she clapped back while also bringing up one of N3on's past controversies regarding Harriet Tubman.

Read More: Best Rap Albums And Songs Of June 2025

Adin Ross Wireless Festival

Charlamagne Tha God piled on as well, talking about how racist his fan base is towards people of color in general, but also during the interview. N3on defended himself and the chat's critiques of The Breakfast Club by saying this is just how the internet is and that its "not a representation of [him]," essentially.

But Jess and Charlamagne in particular continued to grill the streamer on his past. For N3on, though, he stood firm on the fact that he's trying to change and become a better person. Moreover, if people don't want to believe that, then "its f*ck you," according to him.

While Ross is known to be in some tense situations just like N3on, the former was having a grand ol' time last week at the Wireless Festival. Drake flew him and a few other streamers out to come watch him perform as a triple-headlining act. It was big deal and one that saw The Boy bring out tons of guests that coincided with the themes and energy he wanted to bring to the stage.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Untitled(32) Pop Culture N3on Defends Girlfriend Despite Cheating Allegations, Claims She's Celibate 1018
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Relationships Rubi Rose And N3on Interaction Sparks Rumors 1.6K
Untitled(32) Relationships N3on Continues To Defend Girlfriend In New Statement 736
Untitled(33) Relationships Crip Mac Roasts N3on For Believing Girlfriend's Account Of Cheating Rumors 1084
Comments 4