N3on Defends Girlfriend Despite Cheating Allegations, Claims She’s Celibate

N3on has defended his girlfriend, Samantha Frank, against a crusade led by Adin Ross. Ross recently accused Frank of cheating on N3on after Frank admitted to staying in the same bed as another man. However, N3on has defended his girlfriend from the allegations, saying that he believes Frank when she said she did not have sex with the man. This is because, according to N3on, Frank is celibate.

Ross' claims stem from allegations he heard about Frank at TwitchCon. Ross, an acolyte of Andrew Tate, went in hard on Frank last month. "This night, chat (September 29, 2023), and I want motherf-ckers to put it on god. I want people to really put it on god and tell me that she did not fly a guy out - she did not fly a guy out that night, in her hotel room, and sleep with him and f-ck. Okay? This is the craziest part! Talk about what you did at breakfast! You had breakfast with that guy and you tried putting it on somebody's tab! You had the audacity to eat breakfast with him, in front of everybody, and put it on somebody's tab! Yes, chat! Yes!" Ross said on stream.

Are Adin Ross And N3on Beefing?

The latest spat between the two former collaborators comes amid claims that the pair have been beefing for some time. It's unclear what may have caused the beef. However, the accusations were severe enough that Ricegum had to ask N3on about them at TwitchCon.

Over dinner, Ricegum asked N3on if he and Ross were beefing, which N3on denied. "He's not talking to me right now. He told me that I need to go home and ground myself and he's right. I haven't seen my family in over a month and a half. They live in Houston and I've been in LA, Miami selling my soul. But I love Adin, ya know?" N3on clarified. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

