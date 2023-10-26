Adin Ross Claims He Watched Fake NSFW Lil Baby Video Six Times To Make Sure It Wasn’t Him

Adin Ross is someone who has become quite the provocateur when it comes to the streaming world. Overall, he is someone who is not afraid to roast people. Moreover, he is known to paint himself as gay even when he is not. He does this for comedic effect, although it has rightfully been called out as "gay-baiting." Whatever the case, Ross is extremely popular and his popularity remains high despite his various scandals. His fans are loyal and they follow him wherever he goes.

Recently, Ross was on stream where he decided to speak about the fake Lil Baby video that was making the round last week. If you remember, a video of a man giving fellatio was going viral on Twitter. Many claimed the man in the clip to be Lil Baby. However, it was quickly dispelled as a lie. Well, Ross wanted to talk about this with his fans. In his eyes, it was a way to address just how wild the internet has become over the past few years.

Adin Ross Tries To Provoke His Audience

What started off as a productive conversation devolved a bit as Ross claimed that he watched the video six times. Overall, he did this because he wanted to make sure that it was not, indeed, Lil Baby. As you can imagine, he was clowned pretty heavily for such a revelation. After all, Ross admitted to watching an NSFW video, which got his fans riled up for all sorts of reasons. It was just yet another example of how Ross has yet to ditch his "gay-baiting" past.

At this point, Ross probably won't stop. This kind of stuff made him popular, and it will keep him popular with the high school crowd. Let us know your thoughts on the Twitch streamer, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

