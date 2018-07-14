kick
- ViralAdin Ross Was Despondent After 21 Savage Allegedly Scammed HimAdin Ross was absolutely devastated.By Alexander Cole
- ViralChris Brown Praised For Being Comfortable In His Sexuality After Laughing Off NSFW Comment During Adin Ross Stream21 and Kai weren't the only ones streaming last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Reveals His Gambling-Inspired Alter EgoThe artist's alter ego is definitely something Stake wants to capitalize on.By Alexander Cole
- TechDrake Kick Stream: Canadian Wants $1B Contract With Platform, Reacts To $0.20 Tip From Viewer"That'll go to a good cause," Champagne Papi joked when the small gift came in.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCorinna Kopf And Friends Outraged As Jack Doherty's Bodyguard Assaults A Man Right In Front Of ThemThe incident occurred at a livestreamed Halloween party.By Ben Mock
- ViralAdin Ross Claims He Watched Fake NSFW Lil Baby Video Six Times To Make Sure It Wasn't HimAdin Ross never skips a beat.By Alexander Cole
- ViralTwitch Bans Adin Ross & Associates Who Went To Event With Kick MerchThe social media provocateur streamed his and his friends' reaction to the ban, and they were relatively unfazed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Kick: Is He On The Streaming Platform?Unraveling the truth behind Adin Ross's Kick streaming contract and debunking the viral rumors. Get the real story here.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Tells Kick Boycotters They "Are Gonna Be Hung On Trees"Ross has shocked social media with his latest comments.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWho Is Adin Ross? Everything You Need To KnowFrom light-hearted antics and gaming content to taking radical stances against censorship and gender issues, Adin Ross has turned into one of the most controversial content creators on the internet. By Jake Skudder
- ViralFousey Confronts The Island Boys For Kissing Each OtherThis was a crossover many were not expecting. By Alexander Cole
- ViralAdin Ross Ripped Apart After Staring At Naked Picture Of His SisterAdin Ross keeps getting into trouble.By Alexander Cole
- TVAdin Ross Sells Massive L.A. Home For $5 MillionAdin Ross is changing his living space.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAdin Ross Believes Kanye West Can "Revive" His CareerAdin Ross wants Kanye on his stream.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDrake & Lil Yachty's Bromance Continues As Canadian Urges Kick To Sign His CollaboratorName a more iconic duo than Champagne Papi and Lil Boat.By Hayley Hynes
- MMAWiz Khalifa Back In The Fighting Gym, Asks For An MMA AliasWiz Khalifa is back on his MMA grind.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates Opens Up About His Controversial Battery ChargeKevin Gates reflects on a dark moment in his career. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicInsane Clown Posse's Shaggy Attempts To Dropkick Fred Durst During Limp Bizkit ShowIt backfired. By Zaynab
- SportsMetta World Peace Ejected 2 Minutes Into Game For Punting BasketballRemnants of "Malice at the Palace" follow Metta World Peace wherever he goes.By Devin Ch