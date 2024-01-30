Chris Brown Praised For Being Comfortable In His Sexuality After Laughing Off NSFW Comment During Adin Ross Stream

Chris Brown is someone who is certainly a polarizing figure in the music world. Overall, there is a very good and obvious reason for that. However, he is someone who has been able to retain a fanbase. He has remained visible, and he is constantly either going on tour or dropping new music. In fact, recent years of showcased his propensity for dropping albums with dozens of songs. Brown has no interest in "editing down" and there is no suggestion he will go back to such a practice.

Having said all of that, Brown was recently on stream with Adin Ross. The controversial Kick streamer has had a difficult time getting musical guests as of late. However, in the past few weeks, he has been able to secure appearances from both CB and Rick Ross. As is typically the case, some of the subject matter on the stream was risque. In fact, one comment was read out loud by Brown, and it caught him by surprise. In the end, he simply laughed it off and moved on. You can catch the clip, below.

Chris Brown x Adin Ross

Subsequently, the clip made its way to The Neighborhood Talk where Brown was praised for being in tune with his sexuality. Some people would have exploded at the commenter, however, Brown took it in stride. For many, this was a welcomed sign of maturity. "Love how he laughed and isn’t homophobic like half these hurt commentators…" one person wrote. "Chris Seems Very Comfortable In His Sexuality, Which Is Why He Was Able To Laugh And Move On. Love that for him," said another. There was certainly a staunch difference between the way he spoke and the way Ross reacted.

Let us know what you thought of Brown's appearance on Adin Ross' stream, in the comments section below. Who should Adin have on next? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite acts.

