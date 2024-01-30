Chris Brown Says "Free Tory Lanez" On Adin Ross Stream After Fivio Foreign Got Cooked For It

Tory Lanez is still a hot topic in the hip-hop universe, and his time in prison hasn't lessened interest or scrutiny in his legal case. If you live under a rock, he is currently behind bars after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Moreover, one of his most staunch supporters is streamer Adin Ross, with whom he shares a personal friendship and with whom he's streamed with in the past. Ross' most recent music industry invitee, Chris Brown, chopped it up with him live, and they eventually got around to discussing the social media creator's tendency of having rappers do freestyles.

Out of these examples, and if you've been paying attention, Tory Lanez was among the best of those, and certainly the most popular. "Tory had the cr*ziest one, bro. Cr*zy, bro," Adin Ross responded to Chris Brown shouting out the Canadian artist's off-the-dome skills. "He went cr*zy, free my boy, man." "Free Tory in the f***ing chat, bro. Free Tory. He's real as f**k," Ross went on. "He literally called me randomly on my birthday and just said 'Happy birthday, bro. I couldn't forget.' I was like, wow." "That's fire, though," Breezy replied. "But that's like two percent of artists right now. He a solid dude, I f**k with Tory."

Chris Brown Praises Tory Lanez With Adin Ross: Watch

Furthermore, this follows another recent rap endorsement of Tory Lanez that backfired, for some people at least. Fivio Foreign proclaimed "Free Tory" as a reaction to Nicki Minaj's new Megan Thee Stallion diss track, "Big Foot." Hotties everywhere responded in kind, clowning his support by challenging him to actually prove it with more than just words. What they seem to imply is that the drill artist is just trying to use this as stepping stones, and won't actually stand on business. Whether that's actually a valid critique or perspective is up to your opinion.

Meawhile, even though Chris Brown likes Tory Lanez, he doesn't have the same love for other MCs. Following a Paris Fashion Week interaction, he made it clear that he and Quavo are still at odds with each other. If you want to see a breakdown of their beef, you can find more on that with the link below. Otherwise, stick around on HNHH for more on Adin Ross and the latest updates on these artists.

