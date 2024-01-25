Tory Lanez Chats It Up With Fans In Twitter Group Chat, Does The Dash When Questioned About Having A Phone

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence following his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, there are a lot of fans out there who want to see him freed. Furthermore, he has even received support from other male artists in the industry. Perhaps his biggest supporters can be found on Twitter. There is a whole industrial complex of accounts that serve to hunt for engagement, while also promoting OnlyFans models. These accounts can sometimes have an incel vibe to them, and more often than not, they take the side of a man in any situation.

These accounts seem to love Tory Lanez as his case represents one that a lot of women-haters paid close attention to. As it turns out, these accounts all have a group chat together. Furthermore, they have added Lanez to the group, as evidenced by the tweet below. In this tweet, you can find screenshots from the group chat in which Tory started talking in for the first time. It is here where he could be seen thanking the fans for their support and always sticking up for him.

Tory Lanez And His Twitter Friends

Eventually, Lanez decided it was time to leave after someone pointed out that he was using a phone in prison. Although this has become common practice in recent years, it isn't always allowed. Lanez recognizes this and used the question as a means to dash out of the conversation. Either way, this was probably a big deal for these Twitter accounts. Their goal has always been engagement, and speaking to a big artist is probably the biggest accomplishment of their lives. It remains to be seen if Tory will ever find his way back to the group.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. What would you do if an artist started appearing in your group chat? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

