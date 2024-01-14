Tory Lanez Gets Prison Visit From His Son

Tory Lanez is still fighting to reverse his legal case from behind bars, but at least unfruitful and unwarranted endeavors found balance with family. Moreover, TMZ reports that his six-year-old son Kai recently visited him in prison for two weekends straight after not being able to spend the holidays together at all. Their alleged source is Ceasar McDowell, a member of the rapper and singer's legal team and CEO of Unite The People, who spoke to the publication. For those unaware, Lanez is currently at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi and is about four months into his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Furthermore, an undisclosed family member took Kai to the facility, and Tory Lanez spoke to his son right upfront, not from behind a glass wall. They reportedly sat at a table for about 4-5 hours on Saturday and Sunday on both weekends and played board games, drew, and got some vending machine snacks. It wasn't quite the extravagant meal that the Canadian artist got for Christmas, but surely a memorable and enjoyable bite nonetheless, especially with the world's most important company. Apparently, McDowell relayed that Tory loved seeing his son after no holiday time, despite the fact that they communicate frequently regardless of physical interactions.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Shares Tory Lanez Song On Instagram Story

Tory Lanez Performing In 2021

DAVIE, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: Tory Lanez performs onstage during Celebrity Sports Entertainment Presents Tory Lanez & Jen Selter at DAER Nightclub on June 04, 2021 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

In fact, Tory Lanez showed Kai to the world quite often during his court case, as he took him to trial on various occasions throughout 2022. We all know how it turned out, and no matter which side you fall on with that debate, it's still quite relevant and important to discuss and evaluate. For example, one of the trial's most prolific journalists, Meghann Cuniff, recently released merch inspired by Tory's insults towards her. As such, we've seen how, as the factual legal case wrapped up, the court of public opinion remains open long after.

Meanwhile, a recently surfaced picture of him in prison shows him in good spirits. We'll see if there are any more direct or indirect updates on the 31-year-old's general state and legal status. At least family is never too far away. For more news on Tory Lanez, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Katt Williams Thinks Either Megan Thee Stallion Or Tory Lanez Aren’t Being Truthful

[via]