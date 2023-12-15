Tory Lanez Motions To Dismiss His Sentence Due To New Testimony & "Childhood Trauma"

Tory Lanez is seeking to vacate his ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, according to new reports from Meghann Cuniff. The reasoning behind this legal filing stems from a new testimony on behalf of his driver and bodyguard Jauquan Smith, who did not testify during his initial trial. While he didn't see who shot the gun, he claimed to have seen the rapper and singer try to take the weapon away from Kelsey Harris before the shooting. "[Lanez] and Ms. Harris began struggling as Mr. Peterson tried to unarm Ms. Harris," his statement, filed this week, reads. "I was still pulling [Megan] and did not see who shot the weapon."

Not only that, but the Canadian artist's habeas petition for re-sentencing also brings up other factors. For one, he wants the appellate to take into account his "childhood trauma" in their assessment of his case, as he also did with the sentencing judge. In addition, Tory Lanez expressed that deportation should not have become part of this decision due to its discriminatory nature. The specifics of these arguments remain unclear, but these summaries offer some necessary context for what aspects he is dissatisfied with.

Furthermore, Cuniff indicated on her social media platforms and articles that authorities will consider Tory Lanez's petition along with his appellate brief. However, no one expects them to come to a conclusive decision on the matter for a couple of months given some logistic work-arounds. For example, the three-judge panel in this appeal stated that they will consider the petition once they have the entire appellate, which they haven't filed yet. As of writing this article, it's due December 26, so the defense still has time to prep it accordingly. Still, we're sure that the 31-year-old would rather move things along as fast as possible so he can get an answer.

Meanwhile, this follows his attacks against Cuniff in a new promo video. Given how this whole case has progressed since the jury decided on a verdict, we're sure that it won't fully be over for years to come. Hopefully we're wrong, though, as everyone involved needs their time away from it to heal and move on with their lives. For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez, come back to HNHH.

