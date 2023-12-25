Tory Lanez, R. Kelly & More Celebrity Prisoners' Christmas Meals Revealed

Thanks to a new TMZ report, we know how a couple of celebrity convicts like Tory Lanez and R. Kelly are spending their holidays behind bars. You might've caught similar coverage around Thanksgiving, as the end of a criminal case in pop culture by no means diminishes public interest in it. Sure, this is admittedly quite the voyeuristic approach, but also one that reminds folks of people's humanity and mind state during a time in which we're looking for joy and healing. Whether it's Cornish hens, cornbread, or gravy, Christmas provided a silver lining for these folks. Hopefully they continue to hold themselves accountable for their crimes and can grow past their history.

Furthermore, Tory Lanez got quite the menu at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi. Reportedly, he received carrot and pineapple salad, pineapple-glazed ham, mixed vegetables, beef gravy, mashed potatoes, a dinner roll, ice cream, and a blueberry crisp. As for the rapper and singer's current legal status, we recently got to see a new picture of him behind bars. Regardless of all the drama and conflict surrounding his conviction, he put on a smile and is hopefully having the best time he can while doing his time.

R. Kelly Performing In 2013

In addition to Tory Lanez, we also got reports of what R. Kelly got for his Christmas meal at FCI Butner Medium I in North Carolina. This included Cornish hens, cream of broccoli, mashed and sweet potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, cornbread dressing, dinner rolls, and a pecan pie. However, when it comes to his time in the pen, it seems like he is facing more uphill battles than expected, although the deservedness of this is hard to deny. For example, the R&B artist sued prison workers and Tasha K for allegedly being part of a scheme to leak information concerning his case.

Meanwhile, you can check out the "Via" link below to see meals for Harvey Weinstein and more. At these facilities, they will often do special activities or get-togethers for the holidays to give inmates some form of reprieve. As some of these cases continue to develop, we hope that these meals come with newfound retribution and reflection this season. For more news and updates on Tory Lanez and R. Kelly, come back to HNHH.

