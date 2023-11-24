Celebrity Thanksgiving Meals: Tory Lanez, R. Kelly, And Suge Knight All Eat Pumpkin Pie In Prison

When the holiday season rolls around in the final months of the year, it's hard not to find yourself in a festive mood – even from behind bars. Several famous faces know that all too well after spending several years locked up in prison, but others, like Tory Lanez, are spending their first-ever Thanksgiving in the slammer. The Canadian got a taste of Christmas while incarcerated in 2022, but this time around, he's getting the full experience, and TMZ managed to get the details on what he's eating to celebrate the annual holiday.

Much like his listeners, Lanez indulged in some roast turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy on Thursday (November 23). Other fixings on the menu at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi include cornbread dressing, diced carrots, a dinner roll, green salad, cranberry sauce, and of course, pumpkin for dessert. While he's serving his time at San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, the outlet notes that Suge Knight ate the same meal as the "Say It" hitmaker.

R. Kelly Spends Another Thanksgiving Behind Bars

R. Kelly after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, R. Kelly has become a seasoned pro at prison Thanksgiving by now. He's staying at North Carolina's FCI Butner Medium I, where he was fed roast turkey, baked candied sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pie. In addition to the festive meal, prisoners at various institutes were also partaking in games like bingo, checkers, chess, and relay races to help brighten their moods.

Celebrities spending their holiday season behind bars have little say in what meals they'll be indulging in, but those on the outside aren't just sharing photos of their plates with fans on Instagram. For the 2023 season, Quavo is going all out by sharing a cookbook full of family recipes with us. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

