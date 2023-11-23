Plies Jokes About Giving His Thanksgiving Turkey A "BBL" Injection

Plies is no stranger to cracking jokes on his Instagram. That's why fans weren't surprised to find a holiday-themed video he shared this morning that's a little bit NSFW. In the clip, he's injecting his Thanksgiving turkey and can't help but compare the injections to one thing in particular. “This sh*t reminded me of a BBL job!" he jokes in the hilarious clip.

Throughout the video, he's seen injecting his turkey repeatedly while laughing at how much he thinks it resembles BBL surgery. "I Think I Just Might Have Cracked The Code!!! 🤣🤣🤣 I’m Over Here Injecting My Turkey & All I’m Thinking About Is This How They Do The “BBL’s”???? 🤣🤣🤣," he says in the caption of the video. It was posted overnight and has already racked up more than 400k views in less than 24 hours. In the comments fans pick out which of the many funny lines he says are their favorite. Check out the full clip below.

Plies Jokes About Injecting His Turkey

While Plies is often talking about whatever the hottest drama in rap and social media is at the time, there's one person he consistently returns to. All year he's been obsessed with commenting on pretty much anything Britney Spears does. Though his obsession dates back quite a while it was kicked into another gear around the middle of 2023. It got to be so prevalent that when Britney announced her divorce from Sam Asghari, people online blamed Plies. For his part, he celebrated the divorce announcement.

If anything, the divorce news shifted his obsession with the pop star into overdrive. Back in September, he described her as "his Beyonce" when she shared a video of herself dancing to social media. His tone was similar a month later when he reacted to a nude photo she shared. What do you think of Plies' Thanksgiving jokes comparing injecting his turkey with butter to a BBL procedure? Let us know in the comment section below.

