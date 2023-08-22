Plies Reacts To Sha’Carri Richardson’s World Championship Win

Plies reacted to Sha’Carri Richardson’s gold medal victory in the 100-meter world championship title on Monday night. Plies says that the sprinter, who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive marijuana test, is an inspiration.

“Sha’ Carri Richardson Is A Prime Example How People Will Write U Off In Your Worse Moments. An The Minute U Get It Back Poppin. They Reappear Like They Been F*ckin With U The Whole Time!!!” Plies wrote. He later shared a clip of the race with the caption: “’U Ever Switched Up On Me U Gotta Stay On Dat Side’.. This Just How I Been Feeling!!! This Been My Theme Song The Last Few Dayz!! @Plies ‘Stay On Dat Side’ S/O The Yung Queen On Her Big Win!! ‘Ain’t No Coming Back U Gotta Stay On Dat Side’”

Read More: Sha’Carri Richardson Takes Home First Place In 100m Finale

Sha’Carri Richardson With Her Gold Medal

Women’s 100m gold medallist USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson poses for portraits during a studio photo session on the sidelines of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m honored, I’m blessed, I had great competition, [which] pulled the best out of me, and I’m just honored to leave with a gold medal,” Richardson told reporters after the race. “I’m going to stay humble, I’m not back, I’m better, and I’ll continue to be better.” Richardson further added: “It felt amazing just knowing that not only [do] people see me as an athlete but as a person. I want people to see that it goes beyond [being an] athlete, You bring who you are onto the track. You bring your athlete into your life.” Check out Plies’ tweet responding to her win below.

Plies Praises Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’ Carri Richardson Is A Prime Example How People Will Write U Off In Your Worse Moments. An The Minute U Get It Back Poppin. They Reappear Like They Been F*ckin With U The Whole Time!!! — Plies (@plies) August 21, 2023

Richardson previously won the U.S. 100-meter title, last month. The victories position her as a favorite to take a spot in the Olympics in Paris in 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Richardson on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Sha’Carri Richardson Blasts American Airlines, Threatens Legal Action

[Via]