Travelling via plane lately has been anything but easy for a number of reasons. Around the holidays, poor weather and planning left countless people stranded at airports across the country. Now, even celebrities seem to be having trouble on planes. Specifically, several stars are facing issues while boarding American Airlines flights.

Most recently, Sha’Carri Richardson was taken off a flight after an altercation with an attendant. On Saturday (January 21) footage from the moment she was allegedly threatened by a man she refers to as “John” began making rounds.

Dallas Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Kicked Off American Airline Flight By Racist Flight Attendant And Got Threatened.😳 pic.twitter.com/rX3CCyVJRO — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) January 21, 2023

“Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against [American Airlines],” the 22-year-old wrote in her caption. “Not only did the man threaten me, but also an innocent bystander who simply just wanted a picture with me. At the beginning of the video, you can hear a Caucasian male state that he ‘doesn’t give a F as a man that [a] male flight attendant is intimidating a woman.'”

Richardson further explained, “Also the captain not doing anything to help the situation and this flight attendant has applause when I exited the plane. I’m pretty serious the disrespect would not have happened if I was one of them.”

As Yahoo Sports reports, before leaving the plane she got off the phone at John’s request. She later told him that she “didn’t like the tone he used.” Afterward, he apparently continued to look at her phone, later demanding that she show him. In one video, she records herself, talking about going on a vacation. The attendant’s face suddenly appears in the frame and seemingly reaches in her direction.

🗣️📣 Track star Sha'Carri #Richardson was kicked off a @AmericanAir flight for arguing with Flight Attendant and recorded the whole incident. 👇 pic.twitter.com/UFEjY79kQm — 🚨 Ashley 🚨🗣️📢 PATRIOT FOR 🇺🇸 FREEDOM (@AshleyWeis4) January 22, 2023

“I’m recording me but you jumped in my video, so I caught you because you jumped in my video,” Richardson tells him. “You’re harassing me at this point, so I think you should stop.”

As the footage of the tense dispute continues to circulate online, Odell Beckham Jr. was quick to drop by the comment section. As you may recall, he went through a similar situation while flying with the same airline.

At the end of November, he was escorted off a Miami flight after attendants claimed he was “in and out of consciousness.” In response to Richardson’s post, he wrote, “TELL ME [YOU GOT] KICKED OFF THE AMERICAN FLIGHT FOR NO REASON.“

In other news, late last year Gillie Da King also called out American Airlines for racially profiling him. At the time, the entertainer was facing accusations of carrying illegal narcotics.

