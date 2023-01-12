Back in November, Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight after he fell asleep prior to takeoff. According to reports, he was refusing to put on his seatbelt. Subsequently, this led to police intervention where Odell was told to get off the plane.

In fact, everyone on board had to deplane. Overall, it was an embarrassing situation that led to quite a bit of criticism online. Now, the footage of the incident has since leaked online thanks to TMZ. As you can see below, OBJ was quite upset and even insulted a passenger.

Odell Speaks

In the aftermath of this footage hitting the internet, Odell has decided to speak out. In a series of tweets, Beckham Jr. said that the whole incident was extremely unnecessary. Additionally, he noted that when it comes to his character, he is never going to let people paint him in a bad light. Needless to say, he is upset about what has gotten out.

“Can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over,” OBJ wrote. “Krazy thing is since the SB. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain’t been in nothin , and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. “They” wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam.”

🥱🥱🥱 can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

Krazy thing is since the SB. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain’t been in nothin , and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. “They” wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

But the one thing that no matter how much I’ve grown is still the hardest thing for me to do. Is let someone play wit my name. Period. For those tht kno me kno me, u kno exactly how I am. I really be koolin. But….. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

Overall, this won’t exactly change how NFL teams feel about him. However, this has created a bit of an interesting dynamic between him and his fans. Some believe he did nothing wrong, while others believe he was incredibly inconsiderate. Consequently, Odell remains a polarizing figure.

