Odell Beckham Jr. became a topic of conversation a couple of months ago due to a bizarre incident on a flight. As many of you are aware, Odell was removed from an American Airlines flight as he reportedly slept before takeoff. Subsequently, he was asked to put his seatbelt on. However, he couldn’t as he was asleep.

Eventually, they told everyone to get off of the plane, and OBJ was told to find another flight. It was a truly bizarre incident that upset Beckham Jr., and for good reason. He felt as though they had no right to take him off the flight, although he eventually flew private and rectified the situation.

NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. attends the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, footage of the incident has surfaced online. This footage comes courtesy of a police body cam, and as you can see, it is quite interesting. It appears as though the flight attendants and passengers made a huge deal out of Odell sleeping. One person can even be heard saying that he took his pants off, which isn’t true. At one point, a passenger told OBJ to just get a move on, which led to some insults from the football star.

“You’re everything wrong with the world,” Beckham said. “Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never. Ever in my life get off the plane for you. Specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane. You gon’ wait 40 minutes and I’m going to be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second.”

In the tweets down below, you can see some of the reactions to the footage. For the most part, fans are taking Odell’s side on this one. In fact, many believe that racism is at play here.

“Looks like an innocent man being bothered for no reason to me…” one person wrote. “Flight attendants being extra as hell for no reason. He was sleepy, of course he’d be slow to respond and not thinking straight. All for a seatbelt. Just wake him up,” said another.

