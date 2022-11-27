Odell Beckham Jr.’s name has been making plenty of headlines as of late. While many of them are regarding his free agency, and which NFL team he’ll wind up playing for next, the latest from TMZ is causing quite a stir for very different reasons.

As the outlet reports, the professional athlete had police escort him off of a Miami plane on Sunday (November 27). Staff say he was “passing out” before the aircraft had even taken off. The flight was due to travel from Florida to California, though it didn’t make it off the runway due to OBJ’s antics.

Odell Beckham Jr attends Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear Fashion Show on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)

According to Miami-Dade PD, they received a call from an American Airlines flight where attendants were struggling to have the 30-year-old fasten his seatbelt as per their requirements.

Descriptions say Beckham Jr. was “in and out of consciousness” at the time. First responders got a call from the crew, who were showing concern for his health. The Louisiana native reportedly refused to get off the plane when they arrived. This ultimately forced everyone else onboard to deplane.

Finally, the football star was able to walk out on his own with a crew of officers in uniform in tow. Tweets from Andy Slater reveal that he was taken to the ticketing area of the airport.

SLATER SCOOP: Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday.



Flight crew said the NFL WR was in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt, I’m told.



The Los Angeles bound flight was delayed after Beckham refused to leave making everybody get off. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

Video footage shows that Odell kept quiet during the walk. Onlookers obviously recognized him immediately, but officers have reported that no further incidents occurred afterward.

The father of one was able to make other arrangements for himself, though it’s unclear what those were. No arrests or citations were given as a result of the incident.

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told.



Video from @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

As many on social media have pointed out, the timing of such a story is less than ideal for OBJ. He’s got big plans to travel to various cities in hopes of finding a new NFL team to play for.

