Shannon Sharpe says that Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys is a “no-brainer.” The free agent wide receiver is expected to meet with the team, in addition to several others, this week.

“If Odell wants to win a ring, he’ll go to Dallas,” Sharpe said on his FS1 show.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Beckham will reportedly be meeting with the Giants, and the Bills, in addition to the Cowboys. It’s been reported that the star pass catcher wants to play with a contender.

“Beckham wants to play for a contender, and league sources are predicting that his eventual compensation package could be similar on a prorated basis to some of the free agent deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported.

“He has said he wants a chance to win,” Sharpe added on FS1. “Dallas is in a better position currently to achieve those goals – so it’s seems like a no-brainer.”

The Cowboys, who sit at 8-3, have been actively trying to recruit Beckham for weeks.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways,” quarterback Dak Prescott recently said of Beckham.

Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, after joining them in the middle of the season. He helped lead them to a Super Bowl victory but tore his ACL during the game. With Beckham wanting to compete for another championship, a return to L.A. is likely out of the question. The Rams are currently 3-7.

