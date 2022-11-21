Odell Beckham Jr. is planning on meeting with several top contenders after Thanksgiving, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Among those interested are the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys are believed to be most interested in the three-time Pro Bowler. Owner Jerry Jones, as well as defensive star Micah Parsons, have both campaigned for Beckham to come to Dallas.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As for which team Beckham is most interested in, Schefter reported earlier this month, that the former Super Bowl champion wants to play for a contender.

“Beckham wants to play for a contender, and league sources are predicting that his eventual compensation package could be similar on a prorated basis to some of the free agent deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year,” Schefter said.

Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, after joining them in the middle of the season. He helped take them to the Super Bowl, but tore his ACL during the game. Earlier this year, it was believed that he would return to L.A., however, the team is currently 3-7.

On the Cowboys, Beckham would be joining a talented offense that features Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, and more. As for the Giants, going there would be a return to the team that drafted Beckham.

Check out Beckham’s recent social media interaction with Parsons on Twitter below.

Lolol sheeeed u tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 8, 2022

