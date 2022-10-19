Ever since winning a Super Bowl title nine months ago, Odell Beckham Jr. has been looking for a new NFL home. Of course, the wide receiver is still in the midst of coming back from his ACL injury, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the free agent doesn’t have a team yet.

When he won the title in 2022, Odell was playing with his personal friend, Von Miller. These days, Miller has been claiming that Odell will come to the Buffalo Bills. It’s a bold prediction that led to some debate from the men over at Undisputed. For instance, Skip Bayless said Odell wants to stay in L.A, although Miller is just saying these things so OBJ gets more money.

.@RealSkipBayless on Von Miller campaigning for OBJ to join the Bills:



"It's highly possible that Von is becoming OBJ's agent and creating a 'bidder' so it helps move the Rams' pathetic offer and jumpstarts renegotiations." pic.twitter.com/gl2wfNyLK0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 18, 2022

“It’s highly possible that Von is becoming OBJ’s agent and creating a ‘bidder’ so it helps move the Rams’ pathetic offer and jumpstarts renegotiations,” Skip said.

This led to an interesting response from Shannon Sharpe, who seems to believe that OBJ should go to teams like the Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. He noted that the Rams and Packers are options, but they are struggling too much to be viable options.

.@ShannonSharpe reacts to Von Miller wanting OBJ to join the Bills: pic.twitter.com/KHogSKvy25 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 18, 2022

