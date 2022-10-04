Odell Beckham Jr. is currently out of football right now as he tore his ACL during the Super Bowl. With that being said, OBJ has been paying attention to all things related to the NFL, and he is already contemplating who he will play with next. There are plenty of teams out there who could use him, and as OBJ recovers from his ACL, more and more squads will look toward recruiting him.

OBJ already seems to have one team on his mind, and that team is none other than the Green Bay Packers. While watching the Packers win against the Patriots Sunday, OBJ said things like “AR is too [fire], Honestly bro makes it look effortless” and “That’s a different breed right there.”

OBJ wanted to play with Rodgers last year although he ended up on a Super Bowl-winning team in Los Angeles. While speaking to Pat McAfee today, Rodgers talked about someday linking up with OBJ, and as you can tell, the Packers legend is intrigued by the idea.

“Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now,” Rodgers said. “Obviously with a player like that, you’re always hoping that there’s a time where you can figure things out and play together.”

It will take a while before the Packers will ever get OBJ, but if they do, it will be huge for both Rodgers, and that team’s fortunes as the season goes on.