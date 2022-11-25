Jerry Jones is an NFL owner who likes to be extremely involved with his team. He is actively pursuing players, and he is always on top of things. Of course, some feel like this has come at the expense of the product on the field. He has gone overboard at times, however, he chalks it up to being passionate about the game.

This year, the Cowboys are looking like a real threat to win the Super Bowl. Additionally, they are on the prowl for some new talent at wide receiver. For instance, there has been plenty of talk surrounding Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently out with an ACL injury.

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during pregame for a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones On OBJ

Overall, OBJ would improve the Cowboys immediately. He is an amazing talent at wide receiver, who knows how to get things done. Additionally, he is coming off of a Super Bowl win, which means he can give some of that experience to his teammates.

OBJ and the Cowboys have a mutual interest in one another. Consequently, he and Jerry Jones had a conversation yesterday. According to NFL reporter Ed Werder, Jones was very conservative when asked about OBJ. Simply put, there are no guarantees right now.

“He would not characterize their conversation and said he was unsure whether Beckham will be healthy enough to play this season until he is more informed about his recovery from ACL surgery,” Werder wrote on Twitter.

Odell still needs to pass a physical and get himself right before he can take to the field again. That said, it will be interesting to see what happens, moving forward. Numerous teams want him, although there is no guarantee they actually get to play him

