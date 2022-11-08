Odell Beckham Jr., otherwise known as OBJ, has been looking for a new NFL team to call home. Last season, Beckham was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams. He ended up making the most of this trade as he went on to win a Super Bowl.

This was easily the greatest accomplishment of Odell’s career. Unfortunately, it came with an incredibly unfortunate injury. OBJ tore his ACL, and it has led him without a team. Luckily, for Beckham, there are plenty of teams who are interested in his services.

(L-R) Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. attend Michael Rubin’s MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones Steps In

While speaking to 105.3 the Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that he would love to have OBJ on the roster. In fact, Jones said that Beckham “is someone we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on the helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

This is a huge endorsement, although it remains to be seen if Beckham Jr. will actually end up there. While speaking to Complex Sports, OBJ made it crystal clear that he only wants to play for a team that will keep him for the long haul.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants…”



Odell Beckham Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a new home & the playoff teams calling. pic.twitter.com/w1QBjPZnrW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 6, 2022

OBJ Speaks

“Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last — not saying I only got three or four [seasons] left — but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home,” OBJ said. “I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I’ve done the rock-and-roll life.”

Hopefully, Beckham Jr. will get to sign with a team soon. He is a fantastic talent, and he deserves to be in the NFL again. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the league.

