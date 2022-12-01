Odell Beckham Jr. is easily the most sought-after man on the NFL market right now. After injuring his ACL in the Super Bowl, OBJ has been waiting to get back on the field. He feels as though he has a lot left to give, and there is plenty of fanfare around his comeback tour.

Consequently, there are a few teams out there who want him. For instance, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys are at the top of the rumor mill. Additionally, Odell is being pursued by his old team, the New York Giants. Overall, it must be nice to be this wanted.

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. Goes On Tour

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Odell Beckham Jr. is about to embark on a free agency tour of sorts. This tour will take him five days to complete, and there is a lot of anticipation building. As per the tweet below, OBJ will go to New York on Thursday, then Buffalo on Friday. Finally, he will go to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.

Following these meetings, Odell is expected to make a decision. In a podcast episode from Von Miller, it was stated that Odell is likely to go to Buffalo. However, Miller is just a tad bit biased seeing as though he already plays for the Bills.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free-agent tour kicks off Thursday with a visit to the New York Giants, continues Friday in Buffalo with the Bills, and then goes to Dallas on Monday with the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2022

For now, it seems like the Cowboys are actually the odds-on favorites to get OBJ. However, a lot can change within the next few days. After all, some of these teams can be incredibly persuasive.

With OBJ doing a free agency tour this weekend, let us know which team you think is the best fit, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.

