free agent
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Free Agency Tour RevealedOdell Beckham Jr. is going to be busy over the next five days.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsTwitter Reacts To Lil Durk & India Royale Breakup Rumours After She Unfollows Him On IG"Lil Durk made all dem songs bout India and cheated," one Twitter user speculated.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsIndia Royale Sparks Lil Durk Breakup Rumours With "Free Agent" Tweet & IG UnfollowThe last time the pair made headlines was in the spring when they took a tropical trip together.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipNFL Free Agent Duane Brown Arrested On Gun Charges At LAXThe athlete attempted to go through TSA with an unloaded weapon in his luggage.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKyrie Irving Reveals Free Agency PlansKyrie's comments may turn some heads.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Reaches Deal To Join Bucks: ReportDeMarcus Cousins is reportedly joining the Bucks.By Cole Blake
- SportsDennis Schroder's Free Agency Takes A Turn For The WorseDennis Schroder has struggled to find a new team.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Says He'll Never Play For Andy Reid Again: “I’d Retire First"Le'Veon Bell called out Andy Reid on Instagram saying he'd rather retire than play for the Chiefs head coach again.By Cole Blake
- SportsZion Williamson Praises Playing Basketball In New York: "I Can’t Lie To You."Zion Williamson admitted that New York is his favorite place to play outside of New Orleans.By Cole Blake
- SportsJuJu Smith-Schuster "Likely" To Leave Steelers: ReportThe plot continues to thicken amid NFL free agency.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChargers Release Veteran Pro-Bowl CB Casey HaywardThe Chargers released veteran cornerback Casey Hayward, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- SportsDeSean Jackson Says Goodbye To The EaglesDeSean Jackson is officially a free agent.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBogdan Bogdanovic Agrees To Sign With Hawks: ReportBogdan Bogdanovic has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.By Cole Blake
- SportsSerge Ibaka Agrees To Sign With Clippers: ReportSerge Ibaka has agreed to sign with the Clippers.By Cole Blake
- SportsRoger Goodell Wants NFL Teams To Sign Colin KaepernickColin Kaepernick has yet to be given an offer by an NFL team.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJeremy Hill Says He Has Signed With The Las Vegas RaidersJeremy Hill says he has officially signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.By Cole Blake
- SportsAntonio Brown Demands NFL Finish His Conduct InvestigationAntonio Brown calls out the NFL for "dragging its feet" for his conduct investigation.By Cole Blake
- SportsJadeveon Clowney "Wouldn't Mind" Signing With Saints, Cowboys: ReportJadeveon Clowney is reportedly interested in joining either the Saints or Cowboys.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Has Turned Down "Life-Changing Offers" From "So Many Labels"Tory Lanez humble-bragged about the amount of labels offering him "life-changing," multi-million dollar record deals now that he's a free agent.By Lynn S.
- SportsLeSean McCoy Talks Free Agency, Plans To Play For 2 More SeasonsLeSean McCoy discusses how long he plans to continue playing for and where that could be.By Cole Blake
- SportsCam Newton Tells Chris Paul His Feelings On Panthers SituationCam Newton went on IG Live with Chris Paul and gave his true thoughts on the Carolina Panthers fallout.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez Out Of His Deal After New Album ReleaseTory Lanez is set to become a label "free agent" once he releases "The New Toronto 3" this month.By Alex Zidel