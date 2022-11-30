Von Miller is currently dealing with an injury, although that isn’t stopping him from helping out his team. The Buffalo Bills are looking to finish the year out strong, and they are still recruiting players. Of course, Miller’s recruitment has mostly focused on Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell has numerous teams to choose from right now. The two teams that are seemingly topping the list are the Dallas Cowboys and the Bills. Consequently, this has led to a lot of speculation as to which team is the best fit for the wide receiver.

Von Miller Makes A Revelation

Von Miller has his very own podcast where he gets to speak on a whole host of topics. Of course, he loves to give updates on his team, including “OBJ Watch.” Although some might think he is full of it, there is no denying that he has some unique and valuable information.

For instance, today, Miller dropped a bomb on The Von Cast. In the clip below, you can see that he claims that Odell will visit the Bills facility on Friday. Miller also believes that once Beckham Jr. makes his appearance, he won’t want to leave.

Overall, the Bills seem confident that they can land the wide receiver. However, it isn’t as simple as that. OBJ still needs to go through evaluations to make sure he can play. Of course, the Bills think he can still make an impact, and that’s why they have brought him in.

Let us know what you think of Odell to the Bills, in the comments below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the NFL world.

