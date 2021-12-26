flight issues
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Being Removed From Flight Over Health ConcernsAfter being removed from a flight on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. says that he's "seen it all."By Cole Blake
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Plane In Miami, Was Allegedly In & Out Of ConsciousnessNo citations or arrests were given as a result of today's incident.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFloyd Mayweather Gets Dubai Royalty’s Permission To Enter CountryFloyd was able to enter the country in under a minute.By Lawrencia Grose
- LifeWoman Who Smacked & Spit On Unmasked Passenger On Delta Flight Detained By FBIThe woman had her mask on her chin while yelling at a man for taking his off to eat.By Hayley Hynes