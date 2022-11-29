Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.

As we reported over the weekend, Odell was escorted off of a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. According to reports, the wide receiver was drifting in and out of consciousness and would not fasten his seatbelt. Consequently, American Airlines staff took him off the flight.

Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)

Odell’s Standing With The Cowboys

This is all interesting timing as Beckham Jr. was looking to sign with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys want OBJ pretty badly, and many oddsmakers have them as the favorites to grab him. Although his injury status is up in the air, the Cowboys are very high on him.

Recently, Mike McCarthy was asked about whether or not this latest OBJ news would deter the team from picking him up. As you can see in the video courtesy of TMZ, the Cowboys are not budging. For now, they are still very much interested in his services.

“Really haven’t been involved with in the conversation but I know personally based off of my understanding, I think we’re moving full steam ahead,” McCarthy said. Simply put, the Cowboys still want Odell on their roster.

Overall, Beckham Jr. would be a huge help to this team. They want to go out and get a Super Bowl this year, and a bolstered wide receiver group would be huge.

