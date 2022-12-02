Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a wanted man when it comes to his football services. Various teams are trying to sign OBJ right now, including the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Additionally, the Dallas Cowboys are currently the odds-on favorites to get Odell.

Yesterday, OBJ launched a free agency tour in the state of New York. His first stop was his old team, the New York Giants. Today, Beckham Jr. is visiting with the Buffalo Bills who boast the recruitment prowess of Von Miller. Subsequently, he will visit Dallas on Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)

Odell Changes Up His Routine

His latest tour comes off his most recent controversy, where he was removed from an American Airlines flight. According to reports, Odell was drifting in and out of consciousness during seatbelt protocol. This led to flight attendant intervention, and eventually, OBJ had to find another way to Los Angeles.

Consequently, the football superstar has decided to change up his flight habits. According to TMZ, the wide receiver is now flying private. In an Instagram story, OBJ simply wrote “Not Today” with some crying emojis. Needless to say, the man just wants to get this tour done without any incidents.

It remains to be seen what Odell will do in terms of signing a deal. For now, it seems like he wants something long-term, as he is done with bouncing around the league. Hopefully, he is able to find exactly what he is looking for.

Until then, let us know who you think Beckham Jr. should play for, in the comments down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NFL world.

