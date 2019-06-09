airplanes
- MusicYo Gotti Says He Does Not Like To Fly Private In Interview With Big BoyYo Gotti wants to save his money. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Is Flying Private Following Airplane DebacleOdell kicked off his free agency tour yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Says She'll No Longer Be Doing Shows That Require Her To FlyAri is determined to overcome her fear of flying so that her career is not damaged.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramKevin Gates Delivers Hilarious Rendition Of B.o.B's "Airplanes:" WatchGates is always making us laugh.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyDonald Trump Says "Airports" Existed In 18th Century During July 4th SpeechThe Donald loses his historical bearings while quoting the "Revolutionary War" of 1775–1783.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSevere Airplane Turbulence Throws Flight Attendant Into Ceiling & Leaves 10 InjuredThe flight turbulence frightened passengers. By Aida C.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Rips "Racist" American Airlines: "I Hope Y'all Planes Crash"Boosie goes off...again.By Milca P.