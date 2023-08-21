Yo Gotti Says He Does Not Like To Fly Private In Interview With Big Boy

When people make a lot of money a fair amount of them like to show they have hefty pockets. From buying expensive cars, rare jewelry, to mansions, there are a plethora of ways to flaunt your wealth. Then, there are a few out there who like to save it wherever they deem it is unnecessary to spend the extra cash for a little bit more quality. One of those people is Memphis-rapper, Yo Gotti. Sure, on the surface he might come across as a host of the other rappers do with their over-the-top diamond chains and designer clothes. But, when it comes to luxury versions of transportation, Gotti likes to pull the reigns back a bit.

The “Rake It Up” hitmaker recently hopped in an interview with legendary hip-hop radio host, Big Boy, to talk about a variety of topics. One of which is about dishing out the extra bread for a lone flying experience wherever he goes. Gotti is not the only rapper to be more mindful about pocketing their money for other things. Most notably is J. Cole who is constantly dressing like a regular dude and he is praised for it by his die-hard fans.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Defends Her Sister Halle Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Yo Gotti Remains Lowkey: Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

Yo Gotti is extremely candid throughout the interview about where he stands on flying private or buying yachts and etc. “I can’t afford that… I fly first class. I’m keeping my paper.” He doubles down later on saying the upkeep on boats, planes, and buses is the deciding factor in avoiding the extra headache that comes with owning stuff like that. “I can’t afford it up here,” as he points to his head in a hilarious moment.

What are your thoughts on Yo Gotti saying he does not like to spend money flying private? Do you actually believe what Gotti said? If you were a rapper or celebrity would you want to spend the money on a private jet? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Aditionally, always keep it locked with HNHH for all the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Coco Austin Gets Hate From Public After Kissing Chanel “Inappropriately”