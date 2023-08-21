Chloe Bailey Defends Her Sister Halle Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Chloe and Halle Bailey are no strangers to gossip, rumors, and allegations being thrown around them all the time. Unfortunately, it’s become a bit of a common trend, whether it relates to both of their relationship histories or their careers, be it together or individually. Still, the most important thing to uphold and applaud is that the R&B duo is always sticking up for each other amid these claims. Moreover, Twitter recently had a field day when rumors swirled from unknown and unconfirmed sources that Halle was perhaps pregnant. During an Instagram Live session, Chloe seemed to address these discussions, asking people to stop playing with their names.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth,” Chloe remarked, which many interpreted as a response to this gossip. “Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…” Then, an unnamed person in the background said, “We don’t play about Halle.” “No,” the singer replied. “Like, what the heck? Period.” For what it’s worth, Halle hasn’t responded, whether subtly or directly, to these rumors as of writing this article. Given how much of this they already have to deal with, we don’t expect her to.

Chloe Sticks Up For Halle Amid Unfounded Pregnancy Rumors

Furthermore, it’s odd to see how much of the discussion centered around people blasting these rumors rather than propagating them. Look up “Halle Bailey” on Twitter and you’ll see a whole lot of reactions and not a lick of reports. Upon some further digging, though, apparently people jumped to this conclusion thanks to some recent social media posts from her. Regardless of how they started, the overwhelming backlash to them certainly ended them swiftly. Surely they will continue for some time, but again, it’s just people talking about it more than they are actually informing anyone of it.

Meanwhile, the slimmest silver lining here is simply more promo and buzz, considering that Halle recently released her debut solo single “Angel.” With Chloe always by her side, their careers will continue to develop and set them up as powerhouses both with and without each other. Let’s just hope that fans get their facts straight and focus on what they actually know. For more news and the latest updates on the two, keep checking in with HNHH.

