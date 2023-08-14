Chloe x Halle Accidentally Given Non-Vegan Burgers By Hotel

Chloe and Halle have been vegan for a decade but were accidentally served meat.

Chloe and Halle Bailey have long been proud vegans and vocal about their journey away from eating meat. The pair went 10 years without eating any red meat until recently when a hotel accidentally served them the wrong burgers. In a new video clipped from an Instagram live, Chloe explains the situation through teary eyes. Some sympathetic fans in the comments elaborated on how it feels to break a long vegan or vegetarian streak. “I’m vegetarian and it’s definitely hard to tell the difference sometimes but you know the taste of real meat and that stomach ache ain’t no joke,” reads one of the top comments on the post.

In the background of the clip while Chloe tells the story, Halle can be heard occasionally laughing. Fans in the comments had a great time cracking jokes at her response. “Halle laughing is such a younger sister thing to do,” reads one of the top comments on the post. “Halle laughing cause she be sneaking meat,” speculates another fan. Despite the many jokes, some fans really were sympathetic. One comment that garnered over 27k likes understood the sister’s point of view. “If I put 10 years into something and someones mistake jeopardizes that, I’d be pissed,” it read.

Chloe x Halle Get Served Real Meat

Recently, Chloe Bailey took to Twitter to share a clip of her singing Gunna’s hit song “fukumean.” While many fans pointed out how much they love her voice, not everybody enjoyed the performance. DJ Akademiks targeted the clip of the song in a recent stream rant where he called it “trash.” During the rant he also took aim at the low sales number of Chloe’s debut solo album In Pieces earlier this year.

Now, Halle is following in Chloe’s footsteps and releasing solo music of her own. Earlier this month, she dropped her debut solo single “Angel,” which has already racked up over 3 million streams. What do you think of Chloe x Halle having being accidentally served real meat for the first time in 10 years? Let us know in the comment section below.

