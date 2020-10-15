vegan
- MusicChloe x Halle Accidentally Given Non-Vegan Burgers By HotelChloe and Halle have been vegan for a decade but were accidentally served meat.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNLE Choppa Adapts Healthy New LifestyleThe rapper is now a vegan.By Molly Byrne
- Music VideosDDG Shares New "Vegan" Music VideoDDG has returned with a new music video.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJermaine Dupri Celebrates His Vegan Ice Cream Being Available At WalmartThe Hip Hop icon has been a vegan for almost 20 years and fans can now support his latest venture with a quick trip to the store.By Erika Marie
- FoodCardi B Considers Going Vegan After A Bad Stomach VirusCardi B explained why she feels she needs to go vegan on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- FoodJay-Z & Chris Paul Raise $3 Million Investment For Vegan BrandJay-Z makes another move in the vegan sector.By Taya Coates
- MusicKenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The PandemicKenny Mason names his favorite vegan restaurants in Atlanta and explains why he went plant-based during the pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKenny Mason Rates The Best Vegan Treats On "Snack Review"Kenny Mason reviews a variety of plant-based treats for the new episode of "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsNLE Choppa Claims He Helped Cure Someone From CancerNLE Choppa says he helped cure somebody suffering from cancer.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJaden To Open Restaurant To Give Free Food To The HomelessHe already has an I Love You Restaurant food truck, but he wants to expand his team's work with a brick-and-mortar.By Erika Marie
- MusicRihanna Follows Jay-Z & Invests In Black-Owned Vegan CompanyWOC-owned Partake is growing nicely. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNLE Choppa Warns Of "Foul" Fast-Food Chains Serving Vegan ItemsThe health-conscious rapper believes it's better to visit a local vegan restaurant or cook meals yourself.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLizzo Celebrates 6 Months On Vegan Diet With Self-Love MessageLizzo decided to make the switch to veganism during the pandemic, and is now celebrating six months as a vegan. By Noor Lobad