Desiigner Claims His Masturbation Arrest Was As A Result Of His Vegan Diet

BYGabriel Bras Nevares470 Views
Rapper Desiigner Birthday Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Rapper Desiigner's Birthday Celebration on May 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
This is certainly one of the oddest things that Desiigner has said about his indecent exposure case on a flight to Japan.

Desiigner just gave a pretty bizarre and eyebrow-raising explanation for his indecent exposure charge, stemming from masturbating in a flight to Japan. Furthermore, to little folks' surprise, these wild claims appeared on the No Jumper podcast, for which he sat down for an interview with Adam22 and talked about this controversial situation. Moreover, the "Big Dawg" rapper spoke about how he was out of it mentally and wasn't fully aware of what he was doing on this flight, and how he was on medication during his travels. However, his actual explanation of why he was out of it and why he was on medication might cause you to do a double take.

"I didn’t know what I was doing, I was fully tweaked out of my mind," Desiigner remarked on the No Jumper podcast. "When I was vegan, I didn’t have enough sugars and stuff like that, so it was like I was out of my body. I was on medication and just went to sleep on the plane. I’m, like, out of my body saying wild s**t." Whether or not most folks buy this excuse or believe it to begin with is another story, but it's also disrespectful to speak on someone else's condition and lifestyle without personal experience.

Desiigner Speaks On How His Vegan Diet Contributed To His Masturbation Scandal

Regardless, Desiigner had previously spoken on how mental health issues and substance struggles contributed to this incident. "For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," he stated to TMZ. "While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home.

"I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," Desiigner concluded. "I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me [and] will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help."

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
