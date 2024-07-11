Desiigner Claims His Masturbation Arrest Was As A Result Of His Vegan Diet

This is certainly one of the oddest things that Desiigner has said about his indecent exposure case on a flight to Japan.

Desiigner just gave a pretty bizarre and eyebrow-raising explanation for his indecent exposure charge, stemming from masturbating in a flight to Japan. Furthermore, to little folks' surprise, these wild claims appeared on the No Jumper podcast, for which he sat down for an interview with Adam22 and talked about this controversial situation. Moreover, the "Big Dawg" rapper spoke about how he was out of it mentally and wasn't fully aware of what he was doing on this flight, and how he was on medication during his travels. However, his actual explanation of why he was out of it and why he was on medication might cause you to do a double take.

"I didn’t know what I was doing, I was fully tweaked out of my mind," Desiigner remarked on the No Jumper podcast. "When I was vegan, I didn’t have enough sugars and stuff like that, so it was like I was out of my body. I was on medication and just went to sleep on the plane. I’m, like, out of my body saying wild s**t." Whether or not most folks buy this excuse or believe it to begin with is another story, but it's also disrespectful to speak on someone else's condition and lifestyle without personal experience.

Desiigner Speaks On How His Vegan Diet Contributed To His Masturbation Scandal

Regardless, Desiigner had previously spoken on how mental health issues and substance struggles contributed to this incident. "For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," he stated to TMZ. "While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home.